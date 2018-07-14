トランプベビー風船、かつらの宇宙人、畑に書いたロシア語の卑語　英国流のトランプ氏おもてなし【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
デモではおむつだけを履いたトランプ氏の風船が空中に打ち上げられた。デモは英ロンドンのサディク・カーン市長により容認されている。
LIFTOFF: Protesters raise "Trump baby" balloon over London, England, during the president's U.K. visit. https://t.co/dweWO5yiKt pic.twitter.com/2nWvjYGOnH— ABC News (@ABC) 13 июля 2018 г.
トランプ風船の周りには赤いキャップに「トランプのベビーシッター」と書かれたつなぎを着た人が歩いていた。
The #TrumpBaby launch — note the jackets the 'Trump Babysitters' are wearing..!#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/vpturOXvlJ— John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) 13 июля 2018 г.
ある農家は芸術家に、自分の畑に巨大文字でトランプ氏への罵りをロシア語で書かせた。
ドラマ『ドクター・フー』に登場する宇宙人はかつらを被せられ、ロンドン中を引き回された。
Amidst everything, a Dalek with a blonde hairpiece is quietly going up and down Whitehall. #TrumpVisitUK (courtesy @BroganKear) pic.twitter.com/BbN44FldaZ— Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) 13 июля 2018 г.
デモ参加者はゴリラのコスチュームを着て、トランプ氏のマスクを被った上で、檻に閉じ込められた。檻のそばにはボリス・ジョンソン前英外相が立っている。
Drew Galdron, “faux Bojo,” and Gareth Steel, dressed as a caged #Trump gorilla, are here protesting with an anti-Brexit cause pic.twitter.com/pOCp5yktkr— Eliza Mackintosh (@elizamackintosh) 13 июля 2018 г.
