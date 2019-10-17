EUと英国、EUサミット前に英EU離脱について合意＝ユンケル委員長

ユンケル委員長はまた、今月17、18日に開かれるEUサミットでも合意を承認することを勧めたことを明らかにした。
ユンケル氏はツイッターに「意志があるときには合意もある。我々にはそれがある！これはEUと英国にとって公平でバランスの取れた合意だ（中略）。私はこの協定を承認することをサミットに勧める」と投稿した。
🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019
ジョンソン英首相はツイッターに「素晴らしい新たな協定の合意に至った。このおかげで我々はより多くの自由を得る。今度は議会が土曜日にBrexit（英国のEU離脱）の実行を許可するはずだ」と投稿した。
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
