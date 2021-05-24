英国の警察、チーズの写真で麻薬の売人を逮捕

英リヴァプール出身のカール・スチュアート被告（39）は、暗号化チャットアプリ「EncroChat」を使って違法薬物を販売していた。
警察は、欧州刑事警察機構（Europol）の大規模作戦Veneticでメッセンジャーのハッキングに成功し、スチュアート被告のメッセージのやり取りへのアクセスを取得した。
警察は、スチュアート被告がチャット相手に送ったブルーチーズの欠片の写真によって特定に至った。写真にはスチュアート被告の手しか写っていなかったが、指紋を分析するには十分だった。
Liverpool drug dealer, Carl Stewart, has been jailed for more than 13 years after being identified through a block of cheese... he shared an image on his encro device of some mature blue stilton in the palm of his hand, from which his fingerprints were analysed #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/RIZwhT2Myw— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) May 21, 2021
Venetic作戦の結果、違法行為で訴えられている計約6万人のEncroChat利用者が特定された。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)