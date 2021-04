フィギュア国別対抗戦　男子はFSも米国チェンがトップ　羽生は2位

🔢 Nathan Chen scores 12 points for Team USA in the Men's Free Skating at the ISU World Team Trophy! Yuzuru Hanyu scores 11 points for Team Japan and Mikhail Kolyada scores 10 points for Team Russia!

Current team standings: https://t.co/ivYoj6JEVZ#WTTFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/KKa2DvxZWj