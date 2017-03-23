ロンドン　先の銃撃現場のウェストミンスター橋で今度は自動車が市民に向かって暴走　少なくとも５人が押しつぶされる　【生中継・写真】

スプートニク日本
スカイニュースが目撃者の証言を引用して報じたところによれば、乗用車は英国議会の周囲の柵に全速力でつっこんでいる。
📢#ULTIMAHORA📢— UefaChampionsLi (@UefaChampionsLi) 22 марта 2017 г.
Al menos 12 heridos por un tiroteo junto al Parlamento en #Londres, en el puente de #Westminster.https://t.co/CMZjeJ8S54
Helicopter footage of the scene in #Westminster after a firearms incident. @AliBunkallSKY with the latest pic.twitter.com/LcKNC75XuS— Sky News (@SkyNews) 22 марта 2017 г.
Staff inside Westminster were told to stay in their offices and the PM was reportedly bundled away from parliament https://t.co/oiCGGVWrPq pic.twitter.com/lp44TdIfrY— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 22 марта 2017 г.
これまでの報道では、議会建物付近で一人の不審者が刃物で警官を負傷させており、この人物も治安維持機関によって殲滅されている。
#UPDATES on security incident, reported shooting outside #UKParliament, London https://t.co/5qi3udEx8o #Westminster pic.twitter.com/QsEwGaQPex— Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) 22 марта 2017 г.
英国マスコミ各社は警察内の消息筋の情報として、不審者は２人組であり、橋の上の事件と議会付近での事件が関連があると報じている。
