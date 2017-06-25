パキスタン　タンク車の爆発で１４０人が死亡【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
Geo TVの報道では負傷者は４9人でその大半が皮膚の７０％以上を火傷して病院に搬送されている。
目撃者の証言では火災の原因はたばこの消し忘れではないかとされている。
At least 123 people have been burnt alive after an oil tanker explodes near city of Bahawalpur in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/R7F1akdO7i— fabian ciobanu (@fabritio222) 25 июня 2017 г.
#BREAKING At least 123 killed after oil tanker fire in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GITab3UzmS— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 25 июня 2017 г.
DETAILS: Oil tanker overturned, spilling its payload on #Bahawalpur highway (GRAPHIC VIDEO) https://t.co/d5pIBS9vle pic.twitter.com/hH4NqlwJ7s— RT (@RT_com) 25 июня 2017 г.
先の報道によると、中国東部にある幼稚園で爆発が起き、子供含む数人が負傷。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)