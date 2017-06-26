コロンビアで１５０人乗客の船が沈没　死亡者３人【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
AFP通信によると、事故が起こったのは同国の北西にあるぐアタぺ市の近辺に位置するため池。
AP通信によると、事件区域で救援活動が始まった。
救援された乗客は「El Almirante」と呼ばれる船が積み過ぎられたし、乗客は救命胴衣がなかったと地元メデイアに伝えた。
現在のところ、少なくとも３人が死亡、３０人は行方不明。
UPDATE: Video of the boat carrying 140 tourists sinking in #Guatapé, Colombia, up to 100 rescued, many still missing. pic.twitter.com/dQteIUEASg— News_Executive (@News_Executive) 25 июня 2017 г.
BREAKING: Initial reports of at least 25 dead after a Boat carrying 150 tourists goes down in the Guatape reservoir, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/WxZW1vK2l5— News_Executive (@News_Executive) 25 июня 2017 г.
Embarcación con 150 turistas se hunde en represa de Colombia — El Universal https://t.co/gcdrUhlWsO pic.twitter.com/F19E5ak6o8— Amber Charlotte Madd (@MaddCharlotte) 25 июня 2017 г.
先の報道によると、ロシア北西部カレリア地方のラドガ湖で子ども５人を乗せたボートが転覆。そのうち３人が行方不明になっている。
