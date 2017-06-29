米ケンタッキー州の大学で爆発【写真】

スプートニク日本
最新の報道によると、爆発の原因になったのはガス漏えい。１人は負傷した。
There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area.— Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) 28 июня 2017 г.
#BREAKING: Explosion damages dorm at Murray State University >>https://t.co/crdyjezI9G #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/r02M8MepSg— WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) 28 июня 2017 г.
#BREAKING PHOTO: Explosion reported at Murray State University in Kentucky — @WLWT, @MurrayStateNews pic.twitter.com/Ku6bS5ZCF1— NewsPulse (@Npulse) 28 июня 2017 г.
PHOTOS: Murray State University Dorm Gas Explosion https://t.co/MdDQ8YNlQc pic.twitter.com/vvMxX91tej— YormanburNews (@yormanburNews) 28 июня 2017 г.
