米のショッピングセンターで発砲音　【動画・写真】

同紙によると、負傷者はいない。ショッピングセンターから人々を避難させた。現場で警察は作業を行っている。
先の報道では、フランスのトゥールーズ市で地元時間で３日午後９時ごろ起きた発砲事件で１人が死亡、負傷者が６人出ている。
Police and emergency vehicles lined up outside the food court entrance. Helicopter still flying overhead outside Northwoods Mall #chsnews pic.twitter.com/yTuinrbbcX— Angie Jackson (@AngieJackson23) 3 июля 2017 г.
Mela Aliento, a manager at Fuji Steakhouse, heard 1 gunshot from the bar. Moms were practically dragging small kids as they ran out #chsnews pic.twitter.com/TuBqyKo3Y7
— Angie Jackson (@AngieJackson23) 3 июля 2017 г.
