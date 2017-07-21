トルコ沿岸で地震　余震続く　【動画・写真】

地震が記録されたのは、現地時間で００時３１分（日本時間で７時３１分）。震源はエーゲ海でトルコのボドルムから１０キロ、ギリシャのコス島から１６．２キロ、震源の深さは１０キロだった。地震の影響で津波が観測された。🔴 BREAKING |
— Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) 20 июля 2017 г.
Tsunami has been observed in #Bodrum #Turkey after M6.7 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/OsrzYczAQN
Structural damage to our hotel building housing mainly domestic tourists. Many packing bags and leaving with their cars #deprem #bodrum pic.twitter.com/ZymYGpYKxX
— Alperen Genç (@AlperenGenc) 20 июля 2017 г.
現在のところの情報では、地震による人的被害は死者２名、負傷者は７０人以上。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)