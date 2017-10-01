エールフランスの旅客機、燃料の不具合でカナダに緊急着陸【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
ＣＢＣテレビによると、旅客機は無事に着陸。負傷者はいない。
Air France Airbus A380 suffers serious uncontained engine failure https://t.co/9A5vDevZ1k pic.twitter.com/YLEQiYF640— World of Aviation (@world0faviation) 30 сентября 2017 г.
An Air France A380 lands in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with a damaged engine. Video courtesy of Kate Heath. pic.twitter.com/tiaTxx9YcX— CBC NL (@CBCNL) 30 сентября 2017 г.
VIDEO Moments after Air France Flight #AF66 A380 loses its engine cowling over the Atlantic Ocean. (30-SEP-2017). pic.twitter.com/wHD3KTE9Lm— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) 30 сентября 2017 г.
