米コロラド州スーパーマーケットで発砲　犠牲者も【写真・動画】

現時点では警察は詳細を調査している。
Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) 2 ноября 2017 г.
WATCH LIVE: Police report 'multiple parties down' after shooting at #Colorado Walmarthttps://t.co/fjnEjM9Z1L pic.twitter.com/rQb3X7LuGE— ABC6 (@wsyx6) 2 ноября 2017 г.
.@TheWilliamCrail: Video shows large police response after shooting at Thornton, Colo. Walmart; police report multiple victims pic.twitter.com/2k9PhnONry— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 2 ноября 2017 г.
先日、ニューヨーク・マンハッタン南部では、ピックアップトラックが自転車道に突っ込み、自転車に乗っていた人や歩行者をはねた。
