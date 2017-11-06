米テキサス州の教会で発砲　少なくとも２７人死亡　【写真】

スプートニク日本
発砲した人物は殺害されたと伝えられている。
Area of the church is now blocked off and taped off. Family and friends still waiting to hear if their loved ones are safe. pic.twitter.com/YsKz78i3Lg— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) 5 ноября 2017 г.
People are gathering at the Community Building learning what they can about their family and friends. Heartbreaking news and tears. pic.twitter.com/Rj55JKtTmG— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) 5 ноября 2017 г.
FBI just arrived on the scene. The scene is getting pushed back. pic.twitter.com/vyIyNPZHou— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) 5 ноября 2017 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)