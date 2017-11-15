ジンバブエ首都郊外に戦車　爆発音も　クーデターか？

スプートニク日本
現時点で犠牲者の情報は入っていない。
ジンバブエムガベ大統領（９３）は６日、「不誠実な態度を取った」としてムナンガグワ（７５）氏を突然解任し、ムガベ氏の妻グレース氏（５２）が後継の最有力候補に浮上した。
Explosions rock Zimbabwe capital Harare amid fears of coup against President Robert Mugabe https://t.co/VEOZbANJ4S pic.twitter.com/XiWTq8N1Im— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) 15 ноября 2017 г.
これに対してチウェンガ国軍司令官が１３日、記者会見し「粛清をやめなければ軍の介入も辞さない」と異例の声明を発表。与党は１４日、司令官の発言を「反逆行為だ」と激しく批判し対立が深まっている。
Several loud explosions echoed across central #harare in the early hrs of Wed after troops deployed on the streets of the capital seized the state broadcaster— Ash(Right2Xpression) (@zenzurzb24) 15 ноября 2017 г.
developments in the #Zimbabwe capital fuelled speculation that a coup was under way against president #RobertMugabe pic.twitter.com/R7t3wD0rJ1
ムガベ氏は１９８０年から実権を握り、「独裁者」として批判されている。ムガベ氏は現在、世界で最も高齢の首脳で近年は体調不良が伝えられており、軍内部にはムナンガグワ氏を後継に推す勢力があるとされる。
