イスラエルで爆発　負傷者も　【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
爆発が起きたのはテルアビブ南地区のヤッファの建築材料店。
BREAKING: House explosion in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv, Israel, cause as of now unknown, a number of people are trapped, huge emergency service response. pic.twitter.com/V5zbzHUSjP— BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) 27 ноября 2017 г.
報道によると、爆発後、建物の一部が崩れ、火事が発生した。
UPDATE: A total of six people were injured after an explosion and fire that destroyed a house in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv, Israel. Search and rescue teams are searching for possible trapped under the rubble pic.twitter.com/SlgTZSOyqJ— BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) 27 ноября 2017 г.
重軽傷を負った約５人が近くの病院に搬送された。現在、警察と緊急事態庁が現場で作業を行っている。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)