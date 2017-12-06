米カリフォルニア州の山火事で非常事態令　【動画】

スプートニク日本
最新情報では、３万８千人以上の住民が避難勧告を受けており、消防士３人が負傷した。先の報道では２万７千人以上の住民が避難したことが伝えられていた。
AFP通信によると、この山火事で消失した住宅や商店などは約１５０軒に上った。また新たに１人の死亡が報告されている。
A million acres have burned so far in California this year.— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) 6 декабря 2017 г.
The figures released this week don't include the wildfires currently raging in SoCal that forced hundreds to evacuate. https://t.co/EwkqWIIrVa
[Video: Captain Bob Lanski, Ventura Fire Dept.] pic.twitter.com/XFz4JBWgwc
これまでの発表では１０月上旬から続いている火事で４３人が死亡したとされている。
#ThomasFire #Ventura County off Ventura Ave Ranch Road fire close in most sides of this route pic.twitter.com/lTRtBjqjfj— Michel Brewer (@MichelBrewer) 6 декабря 2017 г.
