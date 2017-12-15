カナダでヘリコプターが墜落　４人死亡【写真】

スプートニク日本
事故があったのはツイード市。ヘリコプターは電力会社ハイドロ・ワンのものだった。
© Depositphotos/ Aetb
現在、事故原因の究明作業が行われている。
Air ambulance landing near scene of helicopter crash north of Tweed. Numerous emergency responders attending. Unconfirmed reports say there are a number of fatalities. pic.twitter.com/i0ft1t9ZrV— Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) 14 декабря 2017 г.
同国のトルドー首相は自身のツイッターで死者の家族に哀悼の意を表した。
Tragic news from eastern Ontario today. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the helicopter crash near Tweed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 14 декабря 2017 г.
