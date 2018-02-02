上海でワゴン車が大勢の歩行者に突入【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
店のフェンスに衝突したあと、ワゴン車では火の手が上がったが、火がガスボンベに移る前に、到着した消防隊が迅速に消火した。
#BREAKING A car plowed into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai Friday morning, leaving 18 hospitalized, 3 of them severely injured, local authorities say. Cause is still under investigation. (via @PDChina) pic.twitter.com/BQgP3VeTBE— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 2 февраля 2018 г.
事故は午前９時頃、観光地として最もよく整備されている地区の一つ、黄浦区で発生した。
More of #Shanghai minivan crash: Witnesses said the vehicle caught fire before crashing into a fence in front of a coffee shop. The cause of the incident is being investigated https://t.co/4Sbkw07KxP (Courtesy: witness) pic.twitter.com/hbF1cHQijQ— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 2 февраля 2018 г.
３人が重体となっている。暫定的な情報によると、当時ワゴン車には６人が乗っており、この６人は負傷者１８人に含まれていて病院に運ばれた。
既に警察が捜査に着手している。
#BREAKING: A car plowed into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai Friday morning, leaving 18 hospitalized, 3 of them severely injured, local authorities say. Cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jhTaIYWFnd— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 2 февраля 2018 г.
