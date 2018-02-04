イタリアで襲撃事件　極右の男を逮捕　アフリカ移民６人重軽傷

スプートニク日本
AFP通信によれば、男は襲撃後に車を降り、イタリア国旗を肩にかけてファシスト式の敬礼をしながら、「ビバ イタリア（イタリア万歳）」「イタリアはイタリア人のものだ」と叫び、現場から逃走した。
Italian man arrested after driving through city shooting at Africans while shouting "Long Live Italia".— Edward (@DonKlericuzio) 3 февраля 2018 г.
This is presumed to be in retaliation for the horrific murder & suitcase stuffing of the Corpse of an italian gyal Pamela by a Nigerian Oseghale. https://t.co/yVPQrV16el pic.twitter.com/hcyKJamiH9
報道によると、被害者は男性５人と女性１人で、出身国はガーナ、マリ、ナイジェリアという。
#africa #tech— Boris PADONOU (@padbor) 3 февраля 2018 г.
A gunman drove through Macerata, Italy this morning (Feb. 3), opening fire from his vehicle, reportedly shouting “Viva l’Italia!” and making a fascist salute. The attack didn’t end until early afternoon, with at least six African migrants… https://t.co/p2SOhTVnOv
