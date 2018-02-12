カーニバル初日に２１人死亡　ボリビア【写真】

スプートニク日本
カーニバルでは複数の事件が発生した。ガスボンベの爆発による８人が死亡、４０人が負傷。死亡者の中では４人の子どももいる。また、２つの事故では１３人が死亡。
Colorful mixture of tradition and modernity. One of the best carnivals in the world, the Oruro Carnival. 😉🎶🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/lcACkkBugV— ✎Kary★彡♡ (@kary_7ok) 10 февраля 2018 г.
#Bolivia Carnival #Gas #Explosion kills six – including two kids- and injures 28 at packed Oruro Carnival https://t.co/oZeOOskhSX @newnewspage pic.twitter.com/m5aEg5xF0B— Breaking News (@newnewspage) 11 февраля 2018 г.
関連記事
モスクワ郊外で旅客機の墜落事件 監視カメラが落下の瞬間をとらえていた【動画】
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)