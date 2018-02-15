米NSA本部近くで発砲【写真】

スプートニク日本
報道によると、３人が負傷、容疑者は拘束された。なお警察犬を連れた特殊部隊の隊員が、ＮSA本部近くの壁に突っ込んだ自動車を検査しているという。
Tirote frente a la NSA en Maryland, un detenido. pic.twitter.com/HVOsP7gQ4e— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) 14 февраля 2018 г.
フォートミード当局は、調査が行われる間は幹線道路を閉鎖すると発表した。現場では、連邦捜査局（ＦＢＩ）の職員が活動している。
#Chopper4 showing bullet holes through windshield of SUV after it crashes into NSA campus entrance, at least one person in custody, possibly another shot, turn on @nbcwashington for updates #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/sNtCaJjIPR— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) 14 февраля 2018 г.
ホワイトハウスは、同件についてトランプ大統領に報告したと伝えた。ホワイトハウス報道部は「我々の思いと祈りはすべての被害者と共にある。我々はそれが出次第、新たな情報の提供を続ける」と発表した。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)