マイアミで歩道橋が崩壊　犠牲者の数が明らかに

米マイアミ市にあるフロリダ国際大学のキャンパスの付近で歩道橋が崩壊した事故が発生した。
現場からのCNNテレビの報道によれば、崩壊した歩道橋の下には多数の乗用車が下敷きになっている。現場では救出作業が行われている。
Fatalities have been confirmed in the pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami (📷 Getty Images)https://t.co/sJCGIANmFk pic.twitter.com/JJNiQzIVZi— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) 15 марта 2018 г.
Witnesses to the pedestrian bridge collapse on Florida International University Miami campus say they "didn't hear anything, didn't see anything, it just fell." https://t.co/3kekuhfTgx pic.twitter.com/pofrpR7U94— ABC News (@ABC) 15 марта 2018 г.
