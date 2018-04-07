カナダでアイスホッケーユースチームのバスが交通事故　１４人死亡【写真】

スプートニク日本
事故は６日夕方、サスカチュワン州にある道路の一つで発生。「Humboldt Broncos」のプレーヤーらが「Nipawin Hawks」との試合に向かうため乗っていたバスが、ティスデイル市から３０キロの地点でトラックと衝突した。
Canadian police say 14 killed as lorry and bus carrying junior ice hockey team collide https://t.co/PwMdJwgabE— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 7, 2018
憲兵隊によると、バスには合計で２８人が乗っていた。そのうち１４人が死亡し、その他の人々が負傷した。３人が重体となっている。
The bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos has been involved in a serious crash with an 18-wheeler enroute to their game against the Nipawin Hawks.— Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) April 7, 2018
RCMP has confirmed that there have been casualties, but are unable to give details at this time. #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/d3NsUlDPeN
警察が事故状況の調査を行っている。
