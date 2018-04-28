トランプタワー炎上で１人死亡 　アゼルバイジャン首都【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
当初、最上階から煙が発生。火が徐々に広がり、１３階〜２０階を包んだ。火災の原因はまだ発表されていない。
The Trump Tower in Baku (my city) is currently on fire.— няма (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@bangtanyama) 28 апреля 2018 г.
this is horrible because we have a lot of foreigners here right now for the Formula 1, i hope everyone is okay pic.twitter.com/PrwOcTdgEy
現場に到着した消防隊は火災を局地化したが、緊急庁の発表によると、１人が一酸化炭素中毒で死亡した。
WTF is going on???— The New Me (@orangeseahorse) 28 апреля 2018 г.
"Trump Tower on fire in Azerbaijan's capital Baku weeks after prominent art dealer died in New York apartment blaze"https://t.co/82ZFTL1NlF pic.twitter.com/Yqkhs3m8ef
トランプタワーは３３階建てで、高さは１３０メートル。トランプ現米大統領の「The Trump Organization」が２００８年に建設を開始し、２０１５年に竣工した。
