22:32 2018年04月28日
    トランプタワー【アーカイブ写真】

    トランプタワー炎上で１人死亡 　アゼルバイジャン首都【写真・動画】

    災害・事故・事件
    アゼルバイジャン首都バクーにあるホテル「トランプタワーバクー」で火災が発生し、１人が死亡した。火災は局地化した。目撃者がスプートニクに伝えた。

    当初、最上階から煙が発生。火が徐々に広がり、１３階〜２０階を包んだ。火災の原因はまだ発表されていない。

    ​現場に到着した消防隊は火災を局地化したが、緊急庁の発表によると、１人が一酸化炭素中毒で死亡した。

    ​トランプタワーは３３階建てで、高さは１３０メートル。トランプ現米大統領の「The Trump Organization」が２００８年に建設を開始し、２０１５年に竣工した。

    ニューヨーク　トランプタワーで火災、１死亡、数人けが

    火事, ドナルド・トランプ, アゼルバイジャン
