米南岸を暴風雨「アルベルト」が襲う　死者2人

スプートニク日本
米NBCテレビによると、ノースカロライナ州で暴風雨により木が自動車に倒れて２人が死亡した。
現時点ではハリケーンの風速は７２ km / h。
米国のアラバマ州、フロリダ州、ミシシッピ州は、「アルベルト」の接近に伴い非常事態を宣言した。
#Alberto update from Wakulla County: St. Marks River almost touching the George Nesmith bridge. Boat ramp almost entirely flooded out. @RedCross hurricane predictor shows flooding at category two levels. Full update tonight on @abc27 pic.twitter.com/FgTCbjcIXP— Ashley Richmond (@ARichmondnews) 28 мая 2018 г.
先にブルームバーグ通信は「 アルベルト」は、米経済に１０億ドルの損失をもたらす恐れがあることを報じた。
Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane..well, technically a subtropical storm! #alberto pic.twitter.com/7GeXk1Ciku— Kerri Copello (@KerriWFXL) 28 мая 2018 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)