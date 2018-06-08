グアテマラ噴火、死者１０９人に　救助活動停止　【写真】

スプートニク日本
#UPDATE Further explosions have echoed from Guatemala's fearsome #Fuego volcano, unleashing torrents of mud and ash as the death toll from a previous eruption rose to at least 99 https://t.co/wE5cb2Iofy pic.twitter.com/g8wfCB4Mkk— AFP news agency (@AFP) 7 июня 2018 г.
１９７人が行方不明となっており、死者数はさらに増える可能性が高いという。今のところ、避難している人は１万２４０７人に上り、およそ１７１万人以上が噴火の影響を受けた。また、救助当局は、気象状況が悪いために捜索・救助活動を停止したと伝えた。
Death Toll Rises to 72 as The Fuego Volcano Swallows Whole Towns In Ash & Lava in Guatemala.— ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) 5 июня 2018 г.
Please Donate to The Fuego Volcano GoFundMe:https://t.co/RMWnxqQORP
Three Days of Mourning Now Being Observed in Guatemala.#PrayersForGuatemala 🙏#FuegoVolcanopic.twitter.com/JXanYZhnQg pic.twitter.com/pYbClZ6DYR
先に伝えられたところによると、グアテマラのモラレス大統領はフエゴ火山噴火で犠牲者が出たことを悼み、3日間の国喪を宣言した。
