米国、小児歯科クリニックで発砲

報道によれば、小児歯科クリニックのパーキングで何者かが発砲し、乗用車で逃走した。犯人の身元は今のところ特定されていない。
Police corrected the license plate for the vehicle of interest in shooting of 2 children, 2 adults in Westminster: Colorado plates NPQ 091, a black 4-door Toyota. Occupant(s) should be considered armed and dangerous. https://t.co/U5wCtKFjjm pic.twitter.com/s9CvAGlAmC— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) 14 июня 2018 г.
犠牲者の容態については伝えられていない。
ADESSO [15.06-01:00] #Westminster #Colorado #SPARATORIA +4 #feriti (2 bambini) pic.twitter.com/QDSKdCwjVm— Emergenza24 (@Emergenza24) 14 июня 2018 г.
