グラスゴーの学校で大火災【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
「１２０名を超える消防隊員が現在、グラスゴー芸術学校の大規模火災消火に当たっている。犠牲者の情報はない。近隣住民は予防措置として避難。近くの家屋にも延焼しており、消防は火を押しとどめるため全力を尽くしている。」
The Glasgow School of Art was a home away from home for 4 years and still such an important part of my life. To see this from my roof hurts. pic.twitter.com/hMmNjnEc35— Peter (@sw4nton) 16 июня 2018 г.
Fire in Glasgow https://t.co/4dZlYytdcQ— Ricki W Neill (@RickiNeill) 16 июня 2018 г.
火災通報は１６日深夜にあった。炎はすでに学校や「複数の近隣建物」を覆った。また、近くのナイトクラブも「大きな被害を受けた」という。
‘Devastating’ Glasgow School of Art fire spreads to nearby properties including music venue: A fire which has ravaged the historic Mackintosh Building has spread to “several properties”, the fire and rescue service said. Buildings including the O2 ABC… https://t.co/YJl7PRJnjY pic.twitter.com/AK4YheZd9b— Credit Repair (@D_E_B_T_) 16 июня 2018 г.
関連ニュース
- チェルノブイリ立入禁止区域で草が燃えている－ウクライナ非常事態省【写真】
- 京都祇園で火事が発生【写真・動画】
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)