インド北東　洪水で１７人死者に　【写真】

報道によれば、最も甚大な被害を被ったのはアッサム州、ミゾラム州とトリプラ州で。
Reacting swifty to a distress call, troops under aegis of #AR & Red Shield Division launched six rescue columns to rescue over 800 marooned people & provided medical assistance & food to over 2000 people in flood affected areas. #HADR #IndianArmy @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/ZKxnSVjtUw— ADG PI — INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) 16 июня 2018 г.
約４２万５０００人が住む家を追われた。
Torrential rains have triggered flash #floods and #landslides affecting the states of #Assam, #Manipur, #Mizoram and #Tripura. Nearly 650,000 people are affected while 12 have died. 350 camps are now sheltering 130,000 displaced people.— HA International (@humanaidint) 17 июня 2018 г.
Source: @Sphere_India pic.twitter.com/Us4A1WEAsb
