ギリシャで大規模山火事　死者２０人に　【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
報道によれば、今のところ、６９人が負傷し、病院に搬送された。
WATCH: Horrific fire rages out of control in #Greece, forcing people to flee https://t.co/IUCft7FGYB pic.twitter.com/Kv4Z2ZGBpd— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) 23 июля 2018 г.
山林近くの住宅は延焼し、住民たちが避難した。
At least 7 people have died in Greece trying to escape multiple, fast-moving forest fires outside Athens. The number is expected to rise. It is already Greece’s deadliest wildfire since 60+ people died in 2007.— AJ+ (@ajplus) 23 июля 2018 г.
On the coast, volunteers are helping people evacuate by boat: pic.twitter.com/I8dQM0096s
