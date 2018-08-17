インドでの洪水で１０６人死亡　「１００年に１度」の豪雨が続く　【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
政府は同州に住む１５万人以上を避難させ、気象警報で最も危険な赤色警報を発表した。
#KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief— Kerala needs your help #KeralaFloods (@mins_taehyungi) 16 августа 2018 г.
Thousands stranded in between waters.. Many killed.. Many missing.. Bridges destroyed.. Dams overflowing.. Lives and homes destroyed.. Plzzz help Kerala. Any sort of help is a huge deal for Kerala right now…https://t.co/rSVIX0hVjR pic.twitter.com/hjS86lt558
地元メディアによると、同州では３９カ所のダムのうち３５カ所が、貯水能力の限界に近づいたことから放流を開始した。
今年の豪雨は１００年に１度しか起きない想定外の雨とされている。
I hope this catches the attention of ARMYs all around the world!— Ch_ I A (@ChuIarmy1) 16 августа 2018 г.
Kerala needs help! The state known as God's own country is struggling to keep its people safe and to provide basic amenities! Please spread the word..#KeralaRescue @ilsansqueen@JHSMlCDROPhttps://t.co/QKKMKm4FyE pic.twitter.com/fGTZ9SCtzG
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)