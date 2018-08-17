登録
11:21 2018年08月17日
    インドでの洪水で１０６人死亡　「１００年に１度」の豪雨が続く　【動画・写真】

    インドでの洪水で１０６人死亡　「１００年に１度」の豪雨が続く　【動画・写真】

    © REUTERS / Anuwar Hazarika
    災害・事故・事件
    インド南部ケララ州で降り続く雨期の豪雨によって引き起こされた洪水の結果、１０６人が死亡した。ＡＦＰ通信が伝えた。

    スプートニク日本

    政府は同州に住む１５万人以上を避難させ、気象警報で最も危険な赤色警報を発表した。

    ​地元メディアによると、同州では３９カ所のダムのうち３５カ所が、貯水能力の限界に近づいたことから放流を開始した。

    今年の豪雨は１００年に１度しか起きない想定外の雨とされている。

    タグ
    災害, 豪雨, インド
