米フロリダ州で発砲事件

容疑者はその場で死亡したという。名前は公表されておらず、動機も伝えられていない。
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) 26 августа 2018 г.
Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 26 августа 2018 г.
This is at the corner of Bay Street and Laura in downtown #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iyPw4tMvv1— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 26 августа 2018 г.
