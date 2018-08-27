台湾南部豪雨　死者７人に【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
報道によれば、１１６人が負傷した。
A tropical depression has caused torrential rain in southern #Taiwan and Taiwanese Armed Forces has been working hard to provide flood relief efforts.— 王定宇 Wang Ting-yu (@MPWangTingyu) 25 августа 2018 г.
Photo courtesy of MND & YDN pic.twitter.com/xNCaqCCaNF
先週半ば、台湾南部では大雨が発生し、台南市の一部地域や嘉義県などで数日間で１０００ミリ以上の雨が降り、川の氾濫や浸水害が起こった。
Flood waters triggered by days of heavy rain have claimed seven lives in Taiwan's southern county. #flood pic.twitter.com/aXPCktWEQ6— China Daily (@ChinaDailyUSA) 26 августа 2018 г.
