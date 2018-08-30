オーストラリアの化学工場で火災　【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
現時点で救出活動は続いている。
Firefighters have been battling this huge factory fire in Melbourne today. The blaze in West Footscray began around 5am, with 20 trucks and 80 firefighters at the scene as a huge plume of smoke billowed across Melbourne. https://t.co/GbzKo8LF8p pic.twitter.com/D4jIZlNGlj— Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) 30 августа 2018 г.
工場での発火の結果、有毒物質の流出が起こった可能性があるとされている。火災の原因についても、今のところまだ究明されていない。
Melbourne on fire: Residents stay indoor as factory fire sends toxic smoke into suburbs — https://t.co/Q3hUIrb7z2 pic.twitter.com/r0DagdJgFM— 9News Nigeria (@9newsng) 30 августа 2018 г.
