米シカゴの水処理施設で爆発　少なくとも１０人負傷

崩壊した施設の屋上の下には２人が下敷きになり、その後救出された。負傷者全員が重体。
TRAPPED BY EXPLOSION: At least 10 people were hurt after an explosion and roof collapse at a water plant in Chicago, with some of the workers trapped in the rubble and first responders scrambling to free them. @perezreports from the scene. https://t.co/Au896lrgAR pic.twitter.com/V4IAeFygdT— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 30 августа 2018 г.
現在のところ、突如発生したメタンガスが爆発したとされている。現場では救出作業が行われている。
See buried man pulled from rubble: An explosion at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant in Chicago caused part of the plant to collapse, injuring 10 people there, two of them trapped under debris. Firefighters were able to rescue both people trapped under… https://t.co/m8mjmppdr0 pic.twitter.com/Wc0j8PzAwg— SQL (@SQL_USA) 30 августа 2018 г.
