米ジャーナリスト、生中継を中断して犬を救出【動画】

ウィルソンさんは犬を助けようとする女性を発見。女性は、危険だがロットワイラー犬は娘の「セラピスト」なので、水から引き上げる必要があると説明。ウィルソンさんは生中継を中断して、犬の救助に協力した。
動画はＡＢＣニュースのツイッターアカウントが投稿した。
TO THE RESCUE: ABC station reporter interrupts live stream to rescue dog chest deep in the flooded streets of New Bern, North Carolina. After struggling to carry the big dog out at first, they all made it back to safety. https://t.co/Tbsr5qdPl5 pic.twitter.com/Sl87T0Nntd— ABC News (@ABC) 15 сентября 2018 г.
女性は犬の救助に感謝した。
「フローレンス」は米東岸を直撃。５人が亡くなった。９０万戸以上が停電した。
