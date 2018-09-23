「リアル忍者」　タヌキ、９階から跳ぶ【動画】

スプートニク日本
現地テレビ局「Fox29」が報じるところ、タヌキはマンションの壁を上に登った。それに気づいた人びとは壁際に続々と集まりはじめ、救出手段を探し始めた。
地面から高く壁にしがみ付くタヌキはジャンプ。僅かに浮いてから地面に激しく叩きつけられた。
WATCH: A raccoon climbs nine stories up the side of a building, then plummets to the ground! Micah Rea shot this video in Ocean City, NJ and says the animal appeared uninjured after hitting the ground hard, then scampering off into a nearby parking lot. #CBSLA #cbs2 #cbs2news #kcal #kcal9 #kcal9news
タヌキは砂地に着地し、怪我は無かったようだ。無事を喜ぶ目撃者の拍手を浴びながら急いで逃げ出した。
ツイッターでは、恐れを知らないタヌキを賞賛している。
