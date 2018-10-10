メキシコ湾のハリケーン「マイケル」、カテゴリー３に強まる

スプートニク日本
気象学者らのデータによると、マイケルは、最大風速が時速１９５キロメートルで北上している。
BREAKING VIDEO: Rain and flooding has begun in St. Petersburg, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Michael #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/Y3UX90X3Qx— Al Boe — BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) 9 октября 2018 г.
ＮＨＣによる予報では、マイケルは１０日、カテゴリー４にまで強まる可能性がある。
The latest recon suggests surface winds in extremely dangerous #HurricaneMichael are 125-130 mph. With its pressure dropping, and the satellite presentation "improving", Michael may be on its way to Cat 4, if not there already. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/BSdFbnNAcH— Greg Postel (@GregPostel) 10 октября 2018 г.
