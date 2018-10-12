米のハリケーン「マイケル」で死者７人に　約４０万人が避難 【動画】

スプートニク日本
「マイケル」は１０日、南部フロリダ州に１０日に上陸。その後、勢力を弱めて熱帯低気圧になった。
Aerial view of devastation at #MexicoBeach, Fl caused by #HurricaneMichael— ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) 11 октября 2018 г.
Courtesy LSM/Brandon Clement pic.twitter.com/hqHTdkOz2E
報道によれば、フロリダ、ジョージア、アラバマ各州では３０万戸以上で停電も発生し、４０万人以上が避難した。
This is the destruction caused by #HurricaneMichael as it mauled the south-east of the United Stateshttps://t.co/X7XCulCXqR— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 11 октября 2018 г.
(Tap to expand) pic.twitter.com/m1BhAmYmPO
