ハリウッドの伝説のボディービルダー　自宅で不審死【動画・写真】

ピープル誌の報道によれば、ブランクイさんの自宅からはアルコールも麻薬も見つかっておらず、暴行を受けた跡もない。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
But to rock a PACK, always and forever. ⚡️THE BLANK BODY 6 PACK! ⚡️ It’s a permanent situation when you begin into my program. I help you get to that next level with your HEALTH & FITNESS. Through the BLANK BODY Healthy Habits day in and day out. When you begin it’s a life altering experience, because you get to dig into yourself deeply through my expertise of coaching to get to that next level of UNREAL! It takes diligence, focus, courage and stamina though, you have to be up for the challenge and ready to go work on yourself! ✍️ Write to me, tell me your specific goals, tell me your discouragements, pit falls and anything that has kept you from achieving sustaining results. Together we will conquer your body with exceptional BLANK BODY ART! ————————-⚡️—————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
ブランクさんはボディービルダーで新体操の選手だった。１９９９年、国際ボディービルディング・フィットネス連盟の世界大会で史上最年少者として優勝を果たしたことで有名。自身のサイトからはハリウッド俳優のミッキー・ローク、ポール・ショリー、プロ野球選手のアレックス・ロドリゲスなどのコーチを行っていたことがわかる。２００１年にはテレビ番組「スピン・シティ」でボディービルダー役で出演していた。
