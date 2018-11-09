米カリフォルニア州北部の森林火災　パラダイス市の広範囲が焼失【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
森林火災は８日午前に始まった。現段階でおよそ２万エーカー（８ヘクタール以上）に拡大している。
Breaking: Cal fire captain says that thousands of structures have been destroyed and multiple people are dead from #Campfire in Butte County, California. The captain said that the town of Paradise has been wiped out from the fire. pic.twitter.com/g18CzAQiLg— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 9 ноября 2018 г.
一家を連れて避難した同市会議のメンバーのスコット・ロッター氏は、「町全域が火の海に飲まれた。恐ろしい光景だ」と語っている。
She was literally on the phone with me in this video because I was freaking out over the fire on the other side of town! Pray for paradise #CampFire pic.twitter.com/dOfb8pem4y— Miranda Wilson (@mirandawilson43) 8 ноября 2018 г.
パラダイス市では２万７千人の市民全員を避難させることを明らかにしていた。同管区のビユット保安官の発表によれば、現段階でおよそ５万人が避難している。
@NBCNews Camp Fire in Paradise, CA #campfire pic.twitter.com/xrBH0UsIVt— Jason Weinrich (@jasonweinrich) 8 ноября 2018 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)