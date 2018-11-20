中国で大規模な交通事故　少なくとも９人死亡　【写真】

スプートニク日本
事故は２０日朝、平輿県の高速道路で発生した。
#UPDATE: The death toll in a 28-truck pile-up on an expressway in central China's #Henan Province on Monday has risen to 9 with 9 others injured as of Tuesday morning, local authorities said. pic.twitter.com/XheH03IlYr— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 20 ноября 2018 г.
報道によると、事故台数はおよそ２８台。
9 dead, 9 others injured in a 28-truck pile-up on an expressway in Henan, central China https://t.co/lqLnbMfouH pic.twitter.com/2y3arJkdGx— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 20 ноября 2018 г.
