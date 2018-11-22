Ｄ＆Ｇが中国住民を侮辱　人種差別主義との非難　Ｄ＆Ｇはハッカーの痕跡を見出す【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
ＳＮＳのインスタグラムの女性ユーザーとのガッバーナ氏による私的なやりとりのスクリーンショットがネット上に出現し、このやりとりの中でガッバーナ氏は、中国を「糞の国」と呼び、中国人を「無学で汚い悪臭のするマフィア」だと評している。また、笑いとともに「君がこれを公表するのを私が恐れていると君は思っているのか？」と付け加えている。
As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)…wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically…especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada
しかし、ドルチェ＆ガッバーナは間もなく、同社の公式ページがガッバーナ氏の個人用ページとともにハッキングされたと発表。同ファッションハウスの代表者らは、「我々は中国と中国国民に対し、専ら敬意を抱いている」と述べた。
Our Instagram account has been hacked. So has the account of Stefano Gabbana. Our legal office is urgently investigating. We are very sorry for any distress caused by these unauthorized posts, comments and direct messages. We have nothing but respect for China and the people of China. Dolce & Gabbana 的官方Intragram 账号和 Stefano Gabbana 的 Instagram 账号被盗，我们已经立即通过法律途径解决。我们为这些不实言论给中国和中国人民造成的影响和伤害道歉。我们对中国和中国文化始终一贯的热爱与尊重。
先に、ドルチェ＆ガッバーナは、新たな広告短編映画を公開し、人種差別主義的であるとの非難を受けた。動画では、中国人女性が中国の箸でイタリア料理を食べようと試みるものの、徒労に終わっている。
