登録
08:17 2018年11月22日
    検索
    ドルチェ＆ガッバーナ

    Ｄ＆Ｇが中国住民を侮辱　人種差別主義との非難　Ｄ＆Ｇはハッカーの痕跡を見出す【写真・動画】

    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    災害・事故・事件
    短縮 ＵＲＬ
    0 0 0

    文化問題に関する中国の官庁が、イタリアのファッションハウス「ドルチェ＆ガッバーナ」による上海でのショーを取り消した。いくつかの恥ずべきスクリーンショットと、同社の創業者であるステファノ・ガッバーナ氏による発言が理由。

    スプートニク日本

    ＳＮＳのインスタグラムの女性ユーザーとのガッバーナ氏による私的なやりとりのスクリーンショットがネット上に出現し、このやりとりの中でガッバーナ氏は、中国を「糞の国」と呼び、中国人を「無学で汚い悪臭のするマフィア」だと評している。また、笑いとともに「君がこれを公表するのを私が恐れていると君は思っているのか？」と付け加えている。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)…wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically…especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada

    Публикация от Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) 20 Ноя 2018 в 7:05 PST

    しかし、ドルチェ＆ガッバーナは間もなく、同社の公式ページがガッバーナ氏の個人用ページとともにハッキングされたと発表。同ファッションハウスの代表者らは、「我々は中国と中国国民に対し、専ら敬意を抱いている」と述べた。

    先に、ドルチェ＆ガッバーナは、新たな広告短編映画を公開し、人種差別主義的であるとの非難を受けた。動画では、中国人女性が中国の箸でイタリア料理を食べようと試みるものの、徒労に終わっている。

    関連ニュース

    ３つの胸を持つモデル：ファッション週間の恐ろしい傾向…【写真】

    仰天　グッチの新「頭」コレクション　インスタに感染【写真】

    タグ
    スキャンダル, ハッカー, 事故, 事件, イタリア, 中国
    コメント・ガイドディスカッション
    Facebook経由でコメントスプートニク経由でコメント
    • コメント

    新着ニュース

    ニュース一覧
    ニュース一覧

    おすすめ

    マルチメディア

    東京スカイツリー
    世界で１番高いテレビ塔が祝う「テレビの日」
    ふさふさした五輪　コーギー犬１００匹超、北京で競技会に参加
    ふさふさした五輪　コーギー犬１００匹超、北京で競技会に参加
    あなたの国ではロシアについて客観的な報道がなされていますか？
    あなたの国ではロシアについて客観的な報道がなされていますか？
    登録
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    下記の「登録」ボタンをクリックすると、貴殿の個人情報の処理と、個人情報保護方針への貴殿の同意が確認されたことになります。
    パスワードの復元
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    登録
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていますか？
    はいいいえ
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていません
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    ログイン
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っています
    プロフィールを削除
    jp.sputniknews.comからプロフィールを削除されますか？
    はいいいえ
    プロフィールが削除されました。プロフィールの再現は削除後３０日以内であれば、登録の際のこちらからの送信メールにあるアドレスから可能です。
    閉じる
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    コメント・ガイド
    ソーシャルネットワーク上のユーザーアカウントを通じてスプートニクのサイトでユーザー登録および認証を受けたという事実は、本規約に同意したことを意味する。

    ユーザーは自らの振舞が国内法および国際法に違反しないようにしなければならない。ユーザーは議論の他の参加者、また読者や、当該記事の題材となっている人物に対し尊敬をもって発言しなければならない。

    サイト運営者は記事の基本的内容に用いられている言語とは異なる言語でなされたコメントを削除できる。

    sputniknews.comの全言語バージョンで、ユーザーが行ったコメントの編集が行われる可能性がある。

    以下に該当するユーザーのコメントは削除される。

    • 記事のテーマにそぐわないもの
    • 憎悪を煽り立て、人種・民族・性・信教・社会的差別を助長し、少数者の権利を迫害するもの
    • 未成年の権利を侵害し、倫理的損害等、何らかの形態の損害を未成年に与えるもの
    • 過激主義、テロリズムを内容に含み、または、何らかの非合法活動を教唆するもの
    • 他のユーザー、個人ないし法人に対する中傷や脅迫を含み、その名誉や尊厳を傷つけ、または社会的評判を貶めるもの
    • スプートニクを中傷し、または貶める発言
    • プライバシーや通信の秘密を侵し、第三者の個人情報をその人の許可なく拡散させるもの
    • 動物への虐待・暴力シーンを描写し、またはそうしたページへのリンクを張ること
    • 自殺の方法に関する情報を含み、または自殺を教唆するもの
    • 商業的目的を持った発言、適切でない広告、違法な政治的宣伝または、そうした情報を含む別のサイトへのリンクを含むもの
    • 第三者の商品またはサービスを、しかるべき許可なしに宣伝するもの
    • 侮辱的ないし冒涜的表現およびその派生的表現、またはそれら表現を匂わせる字句の使用
    • スパムを含み、スパムの拡散やメッセージの大量配信サービスおよびインターネットビジネスのための素材を宣伝するもの
    • 麻薬・向精神薬の使用を宣伝し、その作成法や使用法に関する情報を含むもの
    • ウィルスなど有害ソフトウェアへのリンクを含むもの
    • そのコメントが、同一または類似の内容を持つ大量のコメントを投下する行動の一環をなす場合（フラッシュモブ）
    • 内容の稀薄な、または意味の把握が困難ないし不可能なメッセージを大量に投稿した場合（フラッド）
    • インターネット上のエチケットを乱し、攻撃的、侮辱的、冒涜的振舞を見せた場合（トローリング）
    • テキストの全体または大部分が大文字で又は空白無しで書かれるなど、言語に対する尊敬を欠く場合
    サイト運営者は、ユーザーがコメントの規則に違反した場合、または、ユーザーの振舞の中に違反の兆候が発見された場合に、事前の通告なしに、ユーザーのページへのアクセスをブロックし、又は、そのアカウントを削除する。

    ユーザーは、moderator.jp@sputniknews.comにメールを送り、自分のアカウントの復元、アクセス禁止の解除を申請することが出来る。

    手紙には次のことが示されていなければならない。

    • 件名は、「アカウントの復元／アクセス禁止解除」
    • ユーザーID
    • 上記規則への違反と認められ、アクセス禁止措置が取られる理由となった行動に対する説明
    モデレーターがアカウントの復元とアクセス禁止の解除が妥当であると判断した場合には、アカウントは復元され、アクセス禁止は解除される。

    再度の規則違反があり、再度のアクセス禁止が行われた場合には、アカウントは復元されず、アクセス禁止は全面的なものとなる。

    モデレーター・チームと連絡を取りたい場合は、電子メールアドレスmoderator.jp@sputniknews.comまで。
    ログイン
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    ＯＫ