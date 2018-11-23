ロンドン市警　ソールズベリー服毒事件容疑者の新たな動画を公開【動画】

スプートニク日本
スコットランド・ヤードの発表には「監視カメラに収められたアレクサンドル・ペトロフ、ルスラン・ボシロフのペンネームで知られる２人は、３月４日、日曜にソールズベリーに到着し、部屋に荷物を運んでいる。香水に見せかけた偽のガラス瓶の写真も公開している。この間もスコットランド・ヤードの反テロ部隊は捜査を続けている」と書かれている。
UK Counter terror Police have released new moving CCTV footage of the two Russian novichok attack suspects. Here they are at Salisbury train station on Sunday 4 March before the attack. pic.twitter.com/Dfsz5eWFKz— Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) 22 ноября 2018 г.
ロンドン市警は３月２日から４日の期間、容疑者またはニナ・リッチの香水に見せかけたビンを目撃した人は全員に捜査委員会に通報するよう呼びかけている。
Not long after, a Shell petrol station CCTV camera filmed them on Wilton Road, near the Skripals’ home address. This is just prior to when detectives believe the nerve agent was placed on the door handle. pic.twitter.com/TNCohJQFDX— Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) 22 ноября 2018 г.
Then they're seen 45 mins later walking over a bridge on Fisherton Street. They went back to the train station, back to Heathrow and flew to Moscow that night. pic.twitter.com/15roTB3ZY5— Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) 22 ноября 2018 г.
