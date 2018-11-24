在パキスタン・中国総領事館襲撃事件　テロリストと連絡の容疑者らが拘束【写真】

スプートニク日本
拘束されたのはカラチとシャフダドプール出身の２人。消息筋によれば、そのうち１人は襲撃の実行される寸前にテロリストらとコンタクトを取ったと見られている。現在、尋問が行われている。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
An attack by gunmen on the #Chinese consulate in #Karachi, #Pakistan, has left two civilians and two #police officers dead. The three attackers were killed by security forces after an hour long shootout. No consulate staff were harmed. A militant group called the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that “we will not tolerate any Chinese military expansionist endeavors on Baloch soil." The militant group has been known to attack Chinese personnel and equipment from the #China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure project, which is worth over $50 billion. (📷 Akhtar Soomro) #AtlasNewsUpdatePakistan
これまでの発表によれば、襲撃したのは３人の男で、発砲後、総領事館の建物の近くで手榴弾を炸裂させた。
この事件では、警官２名が殉職した。
事件後、分離主義集団「バルーチスタン解放軍」から犯行声明が出されている。
