インド東部で９両編成の急行列車が脱線　少なくとも６人死亡【動画・写真】

数十人が負傷した。
Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar, railway officials said.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) 3 февраля 2019 г.
Railways issued help line numbers — Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222. https://t.co/eTgjqPhKlc pic.twitter.com/MQv5tGOxoR
事故発生時刻は現地時間で午前３時５８分（日本時間で７時５８分）。
9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali 6 dead several injured. I pray for speedy recovery of injureds🙏. We don't need bullet trains we need improvement of existing infrastructures so that no such incident happens.#Bihar #SeemanchalExpress pic.twitter.com/vPTF5lTF4F— Sarvesh Tiwari (@SarveshSays) 3 февраля 2019 г.
現在、事故現場では救援救出作業が行なわれている。
