パナマ　M６.３の地震で５人負傷

スプートニク日本
メディア報道によると、８歳と７歳の子どもを含む５人が負傷した。死者は出ていない模様。
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M6.1 strikes 43 km W of #David (#Panama) 7 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/oc6s0GNhad pic.twitter.com/AB10qcm7JB— EMSC (@LastQuake) 12 мая 2019 г.
地震により少なくとも４棟の家屋が破壊された。
Panama earthquake update... The 1st pictures are coming in. I expect structure damage images to come in next. This was a 6.1 earthquake, as it struck between the #Panama and the #CostaRica border region. pic.twitter.com/bmm34Itlqi— TheBubbaNews (@Thebubbanews) 12 мая 2019 г.
震源地はコスタリカとの国境付近で、震源の深さは約３７キロ。
#panama earthquake aftermath. pic.twitter.com/YuGHI6LrZC— Shan Nayak (@ShanNayakk) 12 мая 2019 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)