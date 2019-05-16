恐ろしいブランコ：米国の高層ビルの屋上で窓の清掃員が乗ったゴンドラが制御不能に【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
高層ビル「デボンタワー」の屋上で、窓の清掃員２人が乗ったゴンドラが制御不能になった。ゴンドラは風で大きく揺れ、２人の命は危険にさらされた。
UPDATE | Technical Rescue - Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) 15 мая 2019 г.
なおその後、消防員らが清掃員２人の救出に成功、２人は医師の診察を受けた。
TAC 8: This was the scene moments ago. The basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket. Injuries unknown at this point. BF pic.twitter.com/exeFsXCkuV— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) 15 мая 2019 г.
