米国でＦ１６戦闘機が墜落【動画・写真】

戦闘機は空軍基地付近の建物に衝突し墜落した。
#BREAKING F-16 crashed into a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base.— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) 16 мая 2019 г.
Pilot ejected before the crash & is now hospitalized. Condition unknown.
Unclear if anyone was injured in the building.
215 freeway closed in both directions from Cactus Ave. to Harvey Knox Blvd. pic.twitter.com/nClhJNaj98
報道によると、パイロットは緊急脱出に成功しており、民間人の犠牲者はでていない模様。
#BREAKING: An F-16 from March Air Reserve Base has crashed into a building just west of the base. The pilot safely ejected and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. @Stu_Mundel is overhead in #Sky9.#CBSLA pic.twitter.com/P2m4sX42XZ— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) 16 мая 2019 г.
#BREAKING WATCH: Large hole spotted on roof of building at March Air Reserve Base where F-16 jet is believed to have crashed https://t.co/y2U8WLmUVA pic.twitter.com/YSfcpyktdv— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) 16 мая 2019 г.
