カナダ西部で大規模な森林火災【写真】

２０日の時点で、火災は同州内４０５平方キロの面積に広がり、５千人超が既に避難。
This video of the #HighLevel #wildfire was sent to us last night by Arpad Mezei - the province has now declared a State of Local Emergency and put residents under an Evacuation Alert - meaning start packing, be ready to leave at short notice. #ABFire pic.twitter.com/8crrWIlpXs— Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) 20 мая 2019 г.
火勢が強まっている原因は強風と干ばつ。このような天候は今週末まで続くとみられている。
Chuckegg Creek wildfire burns out of control in Alberta, Canada – already 25,334 hectares (62,602 acres) in size and growing #wildfire- #Alberta #Canada https://t.co/gXLU5bWgjM via @Strange_Sounds pic.twitter.com/TLtHZBSqFW— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) 20 мая 2019 г.
カナダのグローバルニュース・テレビによると、消防士２００人超や飛行機５機、ヘリコプター１８機が消火作業を行っているという。
And a 19 May 2019 #Copernicus #Sentinel-3🛰️ image of the Chuckegg Creek (HWF042) wildfire🔥 showing the enormous smoke column. #RemoteSensing #Wildfire #HWF042 #ChuckeggCreekFire pic.twitter.com/A1G44GUqGr— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 20 мая 2019 г.
